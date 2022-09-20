Marrocco expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges

After months of delays, Anthony Marrocco finally was scheduled to be in federal court Tuesday afternoon for a possible plea agreement on charges that he forced developers to buy tickets to his fundraiser and other crimes.

Marrocco, the former Macomb County public works commissioner, was expected to plead guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland in Port Huron, according to court officials.

He was indicted in May 2020 on charges of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of extortion and attempted extortion, accused of shaking down builders and contractors for donations to his fundraisers while he was in office from 1994 through 2016

Marrocco had been scheduled to go on trial in July, but that was pushed by to Oct. 11 before the plea deal was announced.

The delays were due to the complexity of the case and scheduling issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal prosecutors and Marrocco’s lawyer, Steve Fishman, have said the delays were justified because they needed time to prepare for the trial because “this case is so unusual or complex, with extensive discovery materials, including, among other things, evidence obtained through multiple wiretaps, reports of witness interviews, grand jury transcripts, and bank and financial records.”

Marrocco’s former right-hand man in the public works office, the late Dino Bucci, admitted extorting builders and contractors to buy tickets to Marrocco’s political fundraisers died in March. He had suffered from chronic health problems, according to defense lawyer Steve Rabaut.

Federal prosecutors have said the money raised from the developers was used to pay for Marrocco’s personal expenses such as air travel to Florida and Massachusetts, automobile rentals, expensive meals at restaurants in Palm Beach and Delray Beach, Florida, hotel stays, condo association charges, spa visits, wedding and holiday gifts, and yacht club charges.

As part of the conspiracy, Marrocco would “conceal and direct others to conceal” the nature of the personal expenses by attempting to make them appear as legitimate campaign or Political Action Committee expenses, federal prosecutors said in court records.

Having the access to cash also made Marrocco a kingmaker as he held out funds to candidates that he preferred in local elections. That added to his seemingly invincible status. On more than one occasion, he told Bucci “they’ll convict me of murder before they convict me of corruption,” court records show.

Bucci had been scheduled to be sentenced in August after he pleaded guilty in May 2020 to two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion and conspiracy to commit theft. Bucci was indicted in 2017 on 18 counts of conspiracy, bribery, theft, extortion, mail fraud and money laundering in connection with public contracts for his actions as Marrocco’s top deputy in the county public works office and as a member of the Macomb Township Board of Trustees.

Marocco and Bucci were charged as part of a years-long, widespread federal corruption probe centered in Macomb County that brought convictions of about several people including ex-garbage tycoon Chuck Rizzo, towing titan Gasper Fiore and several local elected officials.

Marocco, a Democrat, lost the 2016 election to Republican Candice Miller, who promptly fired Bucci. His deadline for reaching a plea deal or filing motions was Tuesday.

He remains free on a personal bond.

In 2020, when he pleaded guilty, Bucci said he forced contractors to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to fatten Marrocco’s campaign accounts — or face consequences.

Bucci, 62, was cooperating with federal authorities. His testimony against Marrocco was recorded before his death and could have been used at trial.

In addition to his time in the public works office, Marrocco, formerly had served on the Macomb County Board of Commissioners and the Chippewa Valley Board of Education.