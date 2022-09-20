Meghan, Kate & Camilla’s styles are different when mourning – expert

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla have each styled their hair slightly differently over the last 12 days with their headbands or hats, according to a professional hairstylist. Diego Larez spoke to Express.co.uk to explain the royal women’s step-by-step hairstyles with their mourning headwear.
“The accessories used during the Queen’s funeral by the Royal Family added a touch of sobriety to the style”, Mr Larez said.
He added: “One of the Royal Family’s highlights around style has always been their hair and the popular hats that the women of the Royal Family get to wear.
“During the wake of Queen Elizabeth II in London, these highlights were not left out, with all of them following strict protocol.”
Mr Larez, a hair and colour specialist in Europe and the USA has commented on how to reproduce some of the most clicked royal hairstyles during this mourning period.
Meghan Markle
Mr Larez said: “She wore a low bun with her hair pulled back. With dry and brushed hair, apply an oil or wax finisher to straighten it.
“Then just tie a low ponytail at the neck. Twist the lock and roll it into a bun, and secure it with bobby pins.”
The expert added: “Meghan’s bun was neatly secured and lined up, which is part of the rules of royal protocol.”
Other royal women, such as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, opted for headbands instead of more traditional hats or fascinators at the vigil for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Saturday, September 17.
According to The Kit, headbands are “more than simply a bold reimagining of the fustiest form of royal headwear” and padded headbands are said to offer a modern alternative to “sensible” headpieces.
Headbands are not only pretty, but it’s also practical as they keep hair off the face which is ideal for those royals who are prone to hair touching as a soothing ritual.
Designer Simone Rocha previously told Vogue: “I like them [headbands] as they frame your face and extend your silhouette”.
