Meghan Markle’s gesture behind Kate ‘indicates discomfort’

Body language expert and Connection Specialist Katia Loisel said that Kate Middleton appeared “relaxed” at the beginning of the service at Westminster Abbey, but the situation “took its toll” on the Princess of Wales.

Kate arrived at Westminster Abbey with two of her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, while Meghan entered walking closely behind her.

Katia claimed that, initially, Kate appeared “relaxed and at ease” and she was “smiling and making conversation as she held Princess Charlotte’s hand”.

However, as she entered the Abbey in front of Meghan Markle, “the enormity of the loss took its toll”.

The Princess of Wales’ head and eyes “were downcast” and her large-brimmed hat “was obscuring her face and her pain,” Katia said.

