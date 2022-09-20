‘More defeats will finish him!’ Putin ally warns power crumbling

Russia’s Black Sea fleet has relocated some of its submarines from the port of Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk in Krasnodor Krai, southern Russia, according to the latest intelligence briefing from the British Ministry of Defence.

The relocation is likely due to the recent change in the “local security threat level” in the face of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability.

The briefing said: “The command of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has almost certainly relocated its KILO-class submarines from their home port of Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai, southern Russia.

“This is highly likely due to the recent change in the local security threat level in the face of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability.

“In the last two months, the fleet headquarters and its main naval aviation airfield have been attacked.

“Guaranteeing the Black Sea Fleet’s Crimea basing was likely one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motivations for annexing the peninsula in 2014.

“Base security has now been directly undermined by Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine.”