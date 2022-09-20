New PS5 Reportedly Releasing In 2023 | GameSpot News

Has the PlayStation 5 Slim been revealed? Plus, Nvidia’s new (expensive) graphics cards, new Cyberpunk updates for them, and yet another Marvel game announcement. All on today’s GameSpot News.

A new version of the PlayStation 5 will be released in 2023 featuring a detachable disk drive, according to a new report from Tom Henderson at Insider-Gaming. Sources told the site that this new model of the PS5 has been in production since the PS5 launched in November 2020.

The new remodel will reportedly feature a detachable disc drive, and will connect to the PS5 via a USB-C port on the back of the console. The site went on to claim that the PS5 will be sold on its own or in a bundle with the detachable disk drive, while these rumored disc drives will be made available for sale separately.

The new PS5 model is said to be “slimmer and lighter” than the current system. The report had no mention of pricing.

If that wasn’t enough hardware for you, Nvidia finally unveiled their 4000 series cards, and… well they’re not cheap.

The RTX 4090 is Nvidia’s new flagship GPU, shipping with 24GB of GDDR6X memory. Nvidia claims that it will be able to deliver framerates higher than 100fps when gaming at 4K, all while consuming the same amount of power as the RTX 3090 Ti.

Using DLSS 3, the latest version of Nvidia’s AI based up-resing tech, Nvidia says that the RTX 4090 sees four times more performance than the RTX 3090 Ti using DLSS 2. The RTX 4090 starts at $1599 and launches on October 12.

The RTX 4080 is launching in two different configurations; a 12GB configuration and a 16GB one. Nvidia claims even the lower-end 12GB card can outperform the 3090 Ti when utilizing DLSS 3. The RTX 4080 16GB starts at $1199, while the 12GB version starts at $899. Both will launch sometime in November.

To show off Nvidia’s fancy new cards and DLSS tech, a new version of Portal is coming out called Portal RTX. It’ll be a free update for owners of the game on Steam in November, and will work on any RTX card, despite DLSS 3 being exclusive to the 4000 series GPUs.

Nvidia will also be releasing called RTX Remix, that allows modders to easily bring RTX enhancements like up-rezed textures and ray-tracing to older titles, Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind used as an example in the reveal showcase.

If you want to check out these new cards with a more recent release, Cyberpunk is getting a 4000 series makeover. DLSS 3 will allow for a new Overdrive ray-tracing mode, that’ll make the regular, old boring ray-tracing mode on your stupid, crappy current RTX GPU look like you’re playing the game in 1977, not 2077.