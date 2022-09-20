Nicolas Winding Refn’s neo-noir thriller series, Copenhagen Cowboy, coming to Netflix | Boing Boing

Nicolas Winding Refn, aka NWR, is known for his neo-noir films (Driver, The Neon Demon). From this Netflix trailer, it looks like he’ll be bringing his hyper-stylized, neon-lit sensibilities to Netflix for a 6-episode limited series, Copenhagen Cowboy. Sayeth the Netflix synopsis:

Copenhagen Cowboy is a thrill-inducing, neon-drenched noir series set across six episodes which follows enigmatic young heroine, Miu. After a lifetime of servitude, and on the verge of a new beginning, she traverses the ominous landscape of Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld. Searching for justice and enacting vengeance, she encounters her nemesis, Rakel, as they embark on an odyssey through the natural and the supernatural. The past ultimately transforms and defines their future, as the two women discover they are not alone, they are many.”