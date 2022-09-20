Categories
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/20

Advisories

–None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low
Waves 1 – 3 feet
Winds From the Northwest
10 – 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 – 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature 74° – 81°
(Normal 66° – 70°)
Air Temperature 76° – 81°
Sunrise/Sunset 6:41am – 7:00pm
UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 10:28a		 High
Tue 4:35p		 Low
Tue 11:25p		 High
Wed 5:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:52a		 High
Tue 4:09p		 Low
Tue 10:49p		 High
Wed 4:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:04a		 High
Tue 4:23p		 Low
Tue 11:01p		 High
Wed 5:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:56a		 High
Tue 4:05p		 Low
Tue 10:53p		 High
Wed 4:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 8:01a		 Low
Tue 2:33p		 High
Tue 8:15p		 Low
Wed 3:30a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 10:16a		 High
Tue 4:32p		 Low
Tue 11:16p		 High
Wed 5:13a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Tue 7:08a		 Low
Tue 2:07p		 High
Tue 7:22p		 Low
Wed 3:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 10:42a		 High
Tue 5:14p		 Low
Tue 11:48p		 High
Wed 5:49a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:57a		 High
Tue 4:30p		 Low
Tue 11:09p		 High
Wed 5:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 10:06a		 High
Tue 4:52p		 Low
Tue 11:25p		 High
Wed 5:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:04a		 High
Tue 4:50p		 Low
Tue 11:15p		 High
Wed 5:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 5:07a		 Low
Tue 10:51a		 High
Tue 5:27p		 Low
Wed 12:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds, becoming NW around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming SE at 7 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: W winds around 15 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds. Light swells. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 13 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan’s weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

