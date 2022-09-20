NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/20

Advisories

–None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 – 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

10 – 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 – 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° – 81°

(Normal 66° – 70°) Air Temperature 76° – 81° Sunrise/Sunset 6:41am – 7:00pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 10:28a High

Tue 4:35p Low

Tue 11:25p High

Wed 5:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:52a High

Tue 4:09p Low

Tue 10:49p High

Wed 4:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:04a High

Tue 4:23p Low

Tue 11:01p High

Wed 5:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:56a High

Tue 4:05p Low

Tue 10:53p High

Wed 4:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:01a Low

Tue 2:33p High

Tue 8:15p Low

Wed 3:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:16a High

Tue 4:32p Low

Tue 11:16p High

Wed 5:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 7:08a Low

Tue 2:07p High

Tue 7:22p Low

Wed 3:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 10:42a High

Tue 5:14p Low

Tue 11:48p High

Wed 5:49a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:57a High

Tue 4:30p Low

Tue 11:09p High

Wed 5:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 10:06a High

Tue 4:52p Low

Tue 11:25p High

Wed 5:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:04a High

Tue 4:50p Low

Tue 11:15p High

Wed 5:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 5:07a Low

Tue 10:51a High

Tue 5:27p Low

Wed 12:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds, becoming NW around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming SE at 7 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: W winds around 15 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds. Light swells. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 13 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan’s weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

