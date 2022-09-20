Ohio judge approves unearthing body of 14-year-old killed in 1960

An Ohio judge approved a request Tuesday to exhume the body of a 14-year-old girl whose 1960 kidnapping, rape and slaying were never solved.

Paulding County Probate Judge Michael Wehrkamp gave permission for two sisters of Nancy Lee Eagleson to unearth her body from Live Oak Cemetery for DNA testing.

One of the sisters, Merrill Miller, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the investigation and legal fees. A non-profit organization called The Porchlight Project plans to pay for DNA testing and genetic genealogy, according to the GoFundMe page.

Eagleson was abducted Nov. 13, 1960, while she and her 5-year-old sister, Sheryl, were walking home from a movie theater about 7:30 p.m., according to the fundraising page. They noticed a car following them, and when they were about four or five houses away from their home, the man in the car asked them for directions and if they wanted a ride home.

The man then pulled over and got out of the car. He pulled Nancy into the backseat, and her sister jumped on his back but was shrugged off. The sister ran to a neighbor’s house for help when the car pulled off.

Two racoon hunters eventually found her about 2:30 a.m. the next day in woods about seven miles from Nancy’s home, the fundraising page states. Her body was clothed except for her underclothes, which were a few feet away.

She was sexually assaulted and was shot in the chin with a small caliber weapon. The bullet exited her eye.