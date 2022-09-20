OIG revisits clinic, finds what appeared to be same dead rat seen 2 years ago







City inspectors said they found unsanitary conditions and maintenance issues at the Druid Sexual Health Clinic two years after investigating initial complaints about conditions there.In a report released Tuesday, the Baltimore City Office of Inspector General said it investigated reports of unsanitary work conditions and maintenance issues in December 2020, when it conducted a site visit.| PDF: Read the OIG’s report/BCHD’s responseThe OIG said it received an anonymous complaint in May 2022 that the conditions have not improved. The OIG conducted a follow-up visit on July 14, 2022.While OIG noted several improvements made at the Baltimore City Health Department facility since then, concerns remain about rodents, pets, malfunctioning doors, temperature control issues and other general maintenance issues.Other violations include damaged ceiling tiles and an electrical panel room filled with cardboard boxes, which is a fire hazard.”This is something that’s used every day by the citizens of Baltimore. So, if anything should have a priority, that should be it,” Inspector General Isabel Cumming told 11 News.The OIG reviewed the basement area, which serves as a staff break room and storage area for supplies, and found a rodent in the basement that appears to be the same dead rodent seen during the December 2020 visit. Additionally, the OIG said it found potential rodent droppings in a hallway and insects throughout the facility.”The big problem, of course, is the rodents and that there’s still an infestation,” Cumming told 11 News.In a memo to the OIG, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said BCHD has worked with the Department of General Services to get pest control services at the building to remove old traps and install new ones. Dzirasa said DGS confirmed the service is being provided monthly.Dzirasa wrote in her memo that the contracted janitorial vendor told BCHD that removing dead rodents is not part of their service. Dzirasa wrote that the scope of services has since been revised to resolve this issue.”We were told they hired a company, but apparently, the company did not include removing rodents in their cleaning, so it just stayed there,” Cumming said.The OIG said it also found potential security concerns after multiple entrances appeared to be unsecured and the digital video recorder for the building’s cameras was not operational.Since the 2020 visit, the BCHD said it would install security cameras at an automated medication-dispensing system, called Pyxis, to address discrepancies in inventory, but OIG said it did not see any cameras in the room during the July 2022 visit.Dzirasa wrote in her memo to the OIG that BCHD is addressing potential security concerns by repairing the building security system, having staff close doors behind them and moving the medications from the Pyxis room to a secured area.The OIG said it also found general maintenance concerns in the women’s restroom and an electric panel room.Dzirasa wrote in her memo to the OIG, that BCHD has made service requests for other general maintenance concerns.The OIG said it did find progress when it came to the trash and thermostat, saying in its report, in part: “The Druid SHC’s thermostat appeared to regulate the temperature within the work environment properly, and a new fence seems to have curtailed the overflowing trash in the facility’s dumpster.””There was a huge problem with temperature. It was so bad it was causing some medication to turn bad, and that was corrected,” Cumming told 11 News.Dzirasa said Maryland Occupational Health and Safety visited the site and issued a citation and notification of penalty for some deficiencies it identified.”We have been making a good faith effort to meet the abatement requirements and have made significant progress with all of the citations. We place the highest priority on responding to these citations,” Dzirasa wrote.Dzirasa’s memo said they are making good-faith efforts to continue progress with all the problems.”I think she was truthful; however, I think it has to be more of a priority,” Cumming told 11 News.Arinze Ifekauche, BCHD’s director of communications, said in a statement sent Tuesday afternoon to 11 News: “We are aware of the latest OIG report and, as with previous reports, we are working to remedy the issues inside the building as best we can. We value the health and safety of our patients and staff, and are actively seeking both short-term and long-term solutions to the issues flagged in the report.”

City inspectors said they found unsanitary conditions and maintenance issues at the Druid Sexual Health Clinic two years after investigating initial complaints about conditions there. In a report released Tuesday, the Baltimore City Office of Inspector General said it investigated reports of unsanitary work conditions and maintenance issues in December 2020, when it conducted a site visit. | PDF: Read the OIG’s report/BCHD’s response The OIG said it received an anonymous complaint in May 2022 that the conditions have not improved. The OIG conducted a follow-up visit on July 14, 2022. While OIG noted several improvements made at the Baltimore City Health Department facility since then, concerns remain about rodents, pets, malfunctioning doors, temperature control issues and other general maintenance issues. Other violations include damaged ceiling tiles and an electrical panel room filled with cardboard boxes, which is a fire hazard. “This is something that’s used every day by the citizens of Baltimore. So, if anything should have a priority, that should be it,” Inspector General Isabel Cumming told 11 News. The OIG reviewed the basement area, which serves as a staff break room and storage area for supplies, and found a rodent in the basement that appears to be the same dead rodent seen during the December 2020 visit. Additionally, the OIG said it found potential rodent droppings in a hallway and insects throughout the facility. “The big problem, of course, is the rodents and that there’s still an infestation,” Cumming told 11 News. In a memo to the OIG, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said BCHD has worked with the Department of General Services to get pest control services at the building to remove old traps and install new ones. Dzirasa said DGS confirmed the service is being provided monthly. Dzirasa wrote in her memo that the contracted janitorial vendor told BCHD that removing dead rodents is not part of their service. Dzirasa wrote that the scope of services has since been revised to resolve this issue. “We were told they hired a company, but apparently, the company did not include removing rodents in their cleaning, so it just stayed there,” Cumming said. The OIG said it also found potential security concerns after multiple entrances appeared to be unsecured and the digital video recorder for the building’s cameras was not operational. Since the 2020 visit, the BCHD said it would install security cameras at an automated medication-dispensing system, called Pyxis, to address discrepancies in inventory, but OIG said it did not see any cameras in the room during the July 2022 visit. Dzirasa wrote in her memo to the OIG that BCHD is addressing potential security concerns by repairing the building security system, having staff close doors behind them and moving the medications from the Pyxis room to a secured area. The OIG said it also found general maintenance concerns in the women’s restroom and an electric panel room. Dzirasa wrote in her memo to the OIG, that BCHD has made service requests for other general maintenance concerns. The OIG said it did find progress when it came to the trash and thermostat, saying in its report, in part: “The Druid SHC’s thermostat appeared to regulate the temperature within the work environment properly, and a new fence seems to have curtailed the overflowing trash in the facility’s dumpster.” “There was a huge problem with temperature. It was so bad it was causing some medication to turn bad, and that was corrected,” Cumming told 11 News. Dzirasa said Maryland Occupational Health and Safety visited the site and issued a citation and notification of penalty for some deficiencies it identified. “We have been making a good faith effort to meet the abatement requirements and have made significant progress with all of the citations. We place the highest priority on responding to these citations,” Dzirasa wrote. Dzirasa’s memo said they are making good-faith efforts to continue progress with all the problems. “I think she was truthful; however, I think it has to be more of a priority,” Cumming told 11 News. Arinze Ifekauche, BCHD’s director of communications, said in a statement sent Tuesday afternoon to 11 News: “We are aware of the latest OIG report and, as with previous reports, we are working to remedy the issues inside the building as best we can. We value the health and safety of our patients and staff, and are actively seeking both short-term and long-term solutions to the issues flagged in the report.”