

Pakistan, Norway agree to further diversify cooperation

20 September,2022









20 September,2022



10:09 am



NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Norway have agreed to continue joint efforts to further strengthen and diversify cooperation particularly in trade, investment, development and other areas.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt in New York.

They underlined the importance of early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement between Pakistan and European Free Trade Association.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hoped that more Norwegian companies would benefit from Pakistan’s attractive investment policy.

He underlined the importance of enhancing legal migration opportunities for Pakistanis.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also underscored the need for peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

Foreign Minister Bilawal also met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and stressed that a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan is a priority for Pakistan.

FM emphasized the significance of continuing international engagement with the interim Afghan government for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and beyond.

The US Special Representative appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and in facilitation of evacuations.

The two sides acknowledged the need for continued cooperation on the shared objectives of sustained efforts and engagement of the international community to alleviate sufferings of the Afghan people and promote regional peace and stability.