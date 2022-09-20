Pensioner slams ‘extortionate’ new parking charges near hiking hotspot

A pensioner who was excited to rejoin society following the coronavirus pandemic was horrified when he saw the new parking charges at his favourite walking trail. Alec Reed, who has leukaemia, enjoys hiking with his wife, Anita.

Following the lockdown, the 83-year-old, who lives a normal life despite his condition, returned to his favourite walking spot and discovered that it now costs £3 per hour between 11am and 5pm to park there.

Alec told SurreyLive: “I was sheltered within my house for pretty much the entire pandemic. I didn’t see my family, I didn’t see my grandchildren and I couldn’t let them in the house throughout the whole period.

“You just feel all of those freedoms to move around in this country are gradually being stamped on and this is an example of that. I’m very angry about it – I feel it puts restriction on me, my wife and anyone else who wants to walk.

“It’s an intrusion on our ability to go and walk and it’s an extortionate amount of money to charge people. It’s an imposition on our freedoms and a cost at this moment in time seems totally unreasonable.”