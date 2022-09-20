Police: Man breaks into Center City Doggie Style Pets store, steals $600

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man who broke into a Center City Doggie Style Pets store and stole approximately $600 earlier this month.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Doggie Style store located at 16th and Spruce streets.

Authorities say the man broke the front door glass to gain entry. He then stole two cash registers containing about $300 each and fled.

The suspect is described in the video below:

Anyone who sees the suspect or has more information is asked to call 911. Tips can be made by texting or calling 215-686-8477. Tips can also be submitted online anonymously.