‘Putting money back in people’s pockets!’ Octopus Energy doubles pa…

Octopus Energy is doubling its payments to households that export energy back to the grid using renewable energy sources. The firm said the move was to help lower people’s energy bills this winter. Customers on Octopus Energy’s tariff “Fixed Outgoing” will see an increase in payments from 7.5p/kWh to 15p/kWh. Coming into effect today, Octopus Energy’s existing solar panel customers will automatically get moved onto the new rates.

The supplier also stated that the tariff is also available to customers who use other means to export renewable energy.

These include customers with solar batteries who store energy and customers with small wind turbines.

With the new change, Octopus Energy is paying self-generating customers three times more per kWh exported than any other UK energy supplier.

The energy supplier stated that the next best tariff on the market currently offers 5p/kWh to those who export energy back to the grid.

