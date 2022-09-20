Residents, pets escape Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) – Two people and their pet escaped a house fire in Longview Tuesday.

It happened in the 1700 block of Timpson Street in Longview shortly before 4 p.m.

According to the Longview Fire Department, two residents were home when they heard a loud popping sound on their patio and found the front of the house was on fire. One resident grabbed a garden hose and kept the fire in check until LFD arrived. They got the fire under control quickly, but it had spread to the attic. LFD cut a hole in the roof for venting and put the fire out in a few minutes.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

