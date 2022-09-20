Russian soldier tells of plan to flee Ukraine





According to the call, one soldier from the 20th Guards Combined Arms Army tells one of his comrades that he is returning back to Russia with survivors from his platoon. He explains that he will be traveling back to Russia through Donetsk and that “his” positions are no longer around.

He said: “Our platoon was destroyed, only three of us remained. “We will go to the Russian Federation with 19 boys.” He added that Russian soldiers in Donetsk where he was were living in a basement without food. There were no officers or chain of command around anywhere as Ukrainian forces continue to advance.

When his comrade advises him to stay in the basement, he replied that no one would be able to rescue them as “ours are nowhere to be found” implying that Ukrainian troops were gaining control of the area while Russian troops were retreating. It comes as thirteen people were killed and others wounded in a series of explosions in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. The mayor of the pro-Russian separatist city blamed Ukraine for the “punitive” shellfire. There has been no comment from Ukrainian officials. READ MORE: Russia in open hint of defeat as Putin vows to end war ‘ASAP’

Although it is difficult to independently verify information from the DPR if the reports are accurate it would indicate that Kyiv backed forces are continuing to make significant advances. Russian forces have seized areas of the Donetsk region to the south over the last few months but have struggled to push the Ukrainian army away from the outskirts of Donetsk itself. The pro -Kyiv head of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai said that Ukrainian forces were continuing to make progress in the north east and would target Luhansk next. He said: “Luhansk region is right next door. De-occupation is not far away.” In his Sunday evening address Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky implied that Kyiv aims to recapture the Donbas and Crimea. He said: “But there will be no lull. “There is preparation for the next series… For Ukraine must be free. All of it.”