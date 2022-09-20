Sidwell girls’ tennis grinds it out; McNamara boys’ soccer starts 7-0

On the morning of what was sure to be a tough match against National Cathedral, Alice Xu took six anti-inflammatory pills to help her get into playing shape. The No. 1 singles player at Sidwell Friends has been dealing with a shoulder injury since last season, and although she felt a bit compromised, she knew beating National Cathedral — which won the D.C. State Athletic Association championship in the spring — would take a big effort.

Xu lost the first two games of that match Sept. 13 against National Cathedral’s Hayley Shay, but after chatting with her teammates, the senior felt revitalized.

“I was very in my head at first, me being like, ‘I’m tired, I don’t feel well,’ ” Xu said. “But then after you play and you focus on what you need to do for your team and for yourself and you stop focusing on the things you can’t do, it really just allowed me to figure out a solution rather than just, like, mope out on court.”

Xu rallied to win the match 10-3, and Sidwell earned a 5-2 victory to continue a strong start for a team looking to defend its Interstate School League title.

“We knew National Cathedral was obviously going to be a step up in competition,” Sidwell Coach Logan West said. “They’re the defending champs, and I certainly made sure to let the girls know that. And that was certainly something on our radar that we wanted to win the battle for Wisconsin Avenue and kind of reestablish that we’re the team to beat in D.C.”

There’s plenty of challenges along the way before Sidwell can lift its conference trophy again, including a matchup this week in Richmond against St. Catherine’s, one of the top-ranked squads in Virginia.

Churchill Coach Cay Miller was under the impression Mane Cerda Salazar was a defender. Though that’s the position the freshman had played in Chile, Miller noticed her shot and thought she’d be better suited at forward.

It has worked out, and Cerda Salazar has the second-most goals on her roster (four) just four months after she moved to the United States.

“The field is different … but nothing more,” Cerda Salazar said. “In both countries, I’m just trying to be the best and play stronger.”

After training with the national team in Chile, Cerda Salazar joined the Washington Wolves club team a month after moving to Maryland. At Churchill she joined a strong group of returners, including seniors Grace Jennings, Lexie Levitt and junior Emma Datch. Senior Jordan Lapidus, meanwhile, leads the Bulldogs with five goals and two assists.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 entering Tuesday’s county championship rematch against Bethesda-Chevy Chase. On Thursday they will play Whitman in a rematch of last year’s 2021 Maryland 4A semifinal, which Churchill won, 2-1.

As the second month of fall sports approaches, Bishop McNamara is still clutching perfection. After taking down DeMatha and Eleanor Roosevelt in recent days, the Mustangs are 7-0.

They have won in dominant fashion, averaging four goals per game as they have sailed through a mostly nonconference schedule.

This undefeated start is the sign of a drastic turnaround for a program that finished winless in 2018, the year before Coach Mark Brown arrived. Even last fall, McNamara stumbled through a five-game losing streak in the early going. Brown, then in his third season, tried to preach patience, but frustration was unavoidable.

“We tried to never let them get down,” Brown said. “We told them it was a long season, and it was. By the playoffs, we were ready.”

The breakthrough moments came in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament, as the No. 8 seed Mustangs rode a string of upsets to a championship appearance, the first in program history. Despite a 1-0 loss to Good Counsel in the title game, the experience helped shift the Mustangs’ thinking heading into this season. Returning seven starters from that squad also helped.

“Last year was amazing, and we don’t take that for granted,” Brown said. “But I think the players knew we had talent coming back, and they’re on a mission to prove that we’re not just contenders in the WCAC but we’re one of the best teams in the state.”

While attending a soccer showcase in Oceanside, Calif., in June, Caroline Garrard asked her sister, Emily, about her upcoming season at Episcopal.

“Are you excited to be the best player on the field?” Caroline asked Emily.

“I’m not going to be the best player,” Emily responded.

“Well,” Caroline added, “not if you think like that.”

That conversation has stuck with Emily Garrard and reminded the junior forward the power of confidence. With her revamped mind-set, Garrard has scored nine goals through four games, including a hat trick in Episcopal’s 4-3 win over Elizabeth Seton last week.

“As an underclassman, I struggled more to take more chances shooting and in taking on players,” said Garrard, who has led the Alexandria private school to a 3-1 start. “Once I got to preseason, I was immediately kind of overwhelmed with the lack of fear of messing up. I just have to think that I’m the best player out there.”

Last season Garrard was pushed into a leading role after Episcopal’s top scorer suffered an injury about a month in. While the pressure of excelling affected her growing up, Garrard said she has rekindled her love for soccer the past few years.

“The best part of scoring a goal is getting to run back with my teammates,” Garrard said. “It’s just a really good feeling to have everyone just so happy.”

The Wootton girls were eerily relaxed on the Bull Run Invitational starting line.

Perhaps, they thought, it was because this was their first invitational of the season, and the high expectations that can cloud a program such as Wootton had not yet formed. Possibly, other events — including homecoming later that day — were more acutely on their minds. But once they took off, they went faster than anyone else on the course, with a spirit senior Maya Gottesman described as running with their hearts, rather than their brains.

“Knowing that after races we have the whole day ahead of us, it makes every race not one-dimensional,” said Gottesman, who placed ninth overall to lead the Patriots on Saturday in Parkton. “Usually after races we have the whole day ahead of us. You see familiar faces and coaches, so the whole race environment can feel like you are there to socialize and running is just the bonus.”

Though they usually look forward to the postgame ceremony, the top five runners — two seniors, two juniors, and a freshman triathlete-turned-cross country runner — left before the announcements for the first time in their careers, with respective post-race appointments. They learned of the results via text: 74 points for Wootton, 75 for Tuscarora, a margin closer than any Coach Kellie Redmond had seen before.

After years of high placements at the Maryland state meet, the Patriots are looking toward contending for the top prize this season.

“We have more runners in the higher-up part of varsity that are closer to each other,” junior Tori Ketzler said. “I think we can place higher than last year’s [sixth-place finish].”

Bethesda-Chevy Chase junior Varri Higgins (19:11) finished in third place and was the fastest local girls’ runner. Severna Park earned bronze and was the top local boys’ team, with senior Liam Hagerty’s fourth-place finish (16:26.1) anchoring the Falcons’ score.

Before Paul VI’s final game of a quad event Saturday against undefeated Episcopal, Coach Sam Farrar reminded the Panthers of his favorite lyrics by musician Jimmy Buffet: Breathe in, breathe out, move on. The Panthers needed it, as things hadn’t been going their way Saturday or even that week.

During Wednesday’s practice, the team’s starting middle blocker, Grace Maiden, suffered a severe ankle sprain that will sideline her for a good chunk of the season. With Maiden sitting on the bench instead of blocking on the court, the team was having trouble filling the 6-foot gap and were shut out by Peninsula Catholic (Newport News) and St. Catherine’s (Richmond) in their first two matches.

Farrar’s pep talk resonated with setter Stephanie Strike, who considers Maiden a close friend. “I realized mentally that even though she’s not there anymore, I have to play for her and just keep on pushing,” the senior said.

Breathing in, breathing out and moving on from the day’s earlier defeats, Strike and the Panthers pulled through for a victory against Episcopal. Solid defensive play by junior Lucy Sroka in the back row set up the team for offensive kills from outside hitters Angie Desamours, Cate Ross and Sammie Fleetwood, and Paul VI (7-4) clinched the win with a 15-12 edge in the third set.