Smart Tech for Pets

From self-sifting litter boxes to doggy cams, there wired ways to care for your furballs
Many people with furry or feathered family members will tell you it’s their pet’s world, they merely live in it.
That’s why keeping them protected, out of trouble and entertained can be a lot, at least for us. Because let’s face it, they don’t need much when it comes to TLC—just a little praise, a scratch by the ears and a treat from time to time is really all that’s required.
Here are some of the hottest tech gadgets that make caring for your pets a little easier.
Furbo 360-Degree Dog Camera
Part spy cam, part treat dispenser, the Furbo lets you see what your four-legged friends are up to in real time—right from your smartphone. Compatible with iOS and Android, the system is operable via an app that lets you have a 360-degree window into their world. You’ll get barking alerts, and then can talk to your pup through your phone to help calm them down. And you can even send some treats their way, which are dispensed through the camera itself. You may not be home, but this way, you can always be watching.
Furbo 360-Degree Dog Camera, $210.
Whisker Litter-Robot 3 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Being a pet parent is pure joy—except when it comes to dealing with their dirty work. The beauty of this litter box is it takes care of your kitty’s business for you. The Wi-Fi-enabled device automatically sifts waste from the litter right after your feline steps into it. There’s a carbon-filtered waste drawer, which is enclosed to help reduce odors and because it eliminates the need for scooping, it reduces litter usage by up to 50%. Via the accompanying app, you can monitor waste levels to help with maintenance. It’s the cleanest way to clean up we ever did see.
Whisker Litter-Robot 3 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, $549.
PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder
Your chowhounds will never go hungry thanks to this app-enabled feeder that ensures you will never miss their mealtime. By way of the app, you can feed your fuzzy pal right from your smartphone. Customize feeding times, portions or enable the Slow Feed button, should you have a hoover on your hands. This function dispenses meals over a 15-minute period to prevent any digestive issues. It’s dishwasher-safe, too. Now, if they only made one for humans.
PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder, $150.
Roborock S7 Vacuum
Having a pet of any kind means contending with hair, paw prints and a whole lot of other messes, so floors can get 10 shades of grimy real fast. But thanks to a laser navigation system, this vac scrubs its way along (with a rubber brush) and knows exactly where to go by scanning its route before it starts. Through the app, you can program off-limit zones, get real-time progress reports, tweak the scrubbing speed and suction levels, set cleaning schedules, and stop and start when you need to. It’s compatible with Alexa, Google Home and Siri, so simply ask for a cleaning and your wish will be granted.
Roborock S7 Vacuum, $949.
VARRAM Pet Fitness Robot
If your pet is more of a couch potato than an active pooch or cat, this robot pal has 16 different motions to keep those paws and claws moving. Through the app, you can customizable a play schedule, monitor sleep time, track daily activity and dispense treats. It makes sounds and zooms around the room like a furry friend in robo form. It’s even smart enough to know when to avoid obstacles in its wake. Though you can enable it from anywhere, you can also turn the controls into manual mode to directly engage. Consider boredom officially busted.
VARRAM Pet Fitness Robot, $107.
