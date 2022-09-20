‘SNL’ announces first three guest hosts of the season

“Saturday Night Live” has teed up three celebs as guest hosts for its upcoming 48th season.

Miles Teller, who lit up the big screen this summer in the blockbuster hit sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” will make his hosting debut in the season premiere on October 1, with musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It’s the musician’s third appearance on the show.

Renowned Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, star of “The Banshees of Inisherin” who also played former President Donald Trump in Showtime’s “The Comey Rule,” will also make his debut this season, acting as host on the October 8 episode. Willow will be the musical guest.

And Megan Thee Stallion will make her debut pulling double duty as host and musical guest on the October 15 episode. Her appearance is in support of her new album, “Traumazine,” which was released Aug. 12.