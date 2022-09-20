Soleil Moon Frye urges Americans not to become ‘indifferent’ to the war in Ukraine

Frye met with Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland and listened to their emotional stories.
“The stories are gut wrenching,” Frye told CNN in a recent interview. “Everything from children who have been living in a gymnasium for five months to these incredible families who I met who had just come over 12 hours earlier, three children with the clothes on their back.”
Frye also crossed the border into Western Ukraine, explaining that the people she met with there did not want to flee, despite the war going on around them.
“Some of these families who I came to love so much, their parents are elderly. They can’t be that far away from them [or] their husbands are all fighting … they’re in a position in which they are there with pure heart and soul to stay in the country that they love.”
“This is a true humanitarian crisis and history repeats itself,” Frye added. “If we do not continue to shed light then people become indifferent and indifference is a huge issue. We have to have to remember and carry the hearts of these people with us.”
