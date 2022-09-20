Tennis roundup: Cardinals outlast Little Falls; Minnewaska/BBE earns two big wins

ALEXANDRIA – The Alexandria girls tennis team earned a Section 8AA win over Little Falls on Monday, Sept. 19, thanks to a strong start in singles matches.

“We jumped out to an early 2-1 lead with Marisa Rousu and Kylie Lattimer scoring team points in straight sets,” Alexandria head coach Nick Jansen said.

With wins from Teresa Bitzan at No. 4 singles and the team of Faith Odland and Morgan Aure at No. 3 doubles, Alexandria won the match 4-3. Both wins came in three sets.

Bitzan won her match after losing the first set 6-0 but winning the next two. Odland/Aure won set one of their match but lost set two 7-6, but won set three 6-4.

Alexandria was supposed to face Moorhead on the night as well but due to limited daylight, the match was postponed.

Alexandria is on the road on Tuesday to face Central-Lakes-Conference leader Brainerd at 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria 4, Little Falls 3

SINGLES –

No. 1 – Marisa Rousu, (A) def. Jenna Athman, (L), 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 – Claire Kimman, (L) def. Rachel Wegner, (A), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 – Kylie Lattimer, (A) def. Elise Ballou, (L), 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 – Teresa Bitzan, (A) def. Myla Ballou, (L), 0-6, 6-2 , 6-2;

DOUBLES –

No. 1 – Beth Ahlin/Aslhey Hagen, (L) def. Ayla Rolin/Jalyn Halverson, (A), 1-6, 6-4, 7-5; No. 2 – Julia Vetch/Haily McDuffee, (L) def. Chelby Runge/Katelyn Thiery, (A), 7-5, 6-3; No. 3 – Faith Odland/Morgan Aure, (A) def. Brooke Litke/Julia Lange, (L), 6-2, 6-7 , 6-4;

EXHIBITION –

Katelyn Henning/Maddy Husfeldt W, 7-5

Hadyn Halverson/Meredith Sundby W, 6-1

Minnewaska earns two solid wins

Monday was a good day for the Minnewaska/BBE Lakers as they won two matches by a combined score of 13-1.

The Lakers earned a 6-1 win over MACCRAY (Maynard, Clara City, Raymond) with singles wins from Megan Thorfinnson, Alia Randt and Jayda Kolstoe, along with a sweep of doubles matches. The Lakers’ doubles wins came by Sydney Dahl/Olivia Bleick, Grace Jensen/Zoey Elwood and Avarie Uhde/Katy Vold.

MACCRAY’s lone point came at No. 3 singles with Greta Meyer defeating Olivia Danielson in a close three-set match.

Minnewaska/BBE won all matches against Yellow Medicine East with Thorfinnson, Dahl, Danielson and Uhde all earning singles sweeps. The teams of Bleick/Randt, Jensen/Elwood and Kolstoe/Vold earned the doubles wins for Minnewaska/BBE.

The Lakers host New London-Spicer at 4:30 on Tuesday.

Minnewaska 6, MACCRAY 1

SINGLES

No. 1 – Megan Thorfinnson, (M/BBE) def. Tayte Nokelby, (MACCRAY), 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 – Alia Randt, (M/BBE) def. Hannah DeLong, (MACCRAY), 6-2 , 6-1; No. 3 – Greta Meyer, (MACCRAY) def. Olivia Danielson, (M/BBE), 6-1, 7-6 (7), 10-7; No. 4 – Jayda Kolstoe, (M/BBE) def. Erika Pieper, (MACCRAY), 6-4, 6-3;

DOUBLES –

No. 1 – Sydney Dahl/Olivia Bleick, (M/BBE) def. Malinda Peterson/Alex Dirksen, (MACCRAY), 7-5, 6-3; No. 2 – Grace Jensen/Zoey Elwood, (M/BBE) def. Mackenna Burnett/Iris Donner, (MACCRAY), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 – Avarie Uhde/Katy Vold, (M/BBE) def. Kienitz Ella/Mia Shubert, (MACCRAY), 6-0 6-1

Minnewaska/BBE 7, Yellow Medicine East 0

SINGLES –

No. 1 – Megan Thorfinnson, (M/BBE) def. Hope Stark, (YME), 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 – Sydney Dahl, (M/BBE) def. Liz Ross, (YME), 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 – Olivia Danielson, (M/BBE) def. Hope Foy, (YME), 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 – Avarie Uhde, (M/BBE) def. Emma Keller, (YME), 6-0, 6-1;

DOUBLES –

No. 1 – Olivia Bleick/Alia Randt, (M/BBE) def. Abigail Jimenez/Brianna Nelson, (YME), 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 – Grace Jensen/Zoey Elwood, (M/BBE) def. Sarana West/Katelyn Luepke, (YME), 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 – Jayda Kolstoe/Katy Vold, (M/BBE) def. Breea Johnson/Reagan Streich, (YME), 6-1, 6-0