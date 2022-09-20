‘The Bachelorette’: Relationship Therapist Says Tino’s Parents Were ‘Hostile’ Toward Rachel

Tino is Rachel’s only remaining contestant on The Bachelorette, but that doesn’t mean a happy ending is a sure thing. Teasers for the season finale show drama emerging between Rachel and Tino. Additionally, Rachel received a less than warm welcome while meeting Tino’s parents during hometowns. A relationship therapist recently shared her thoughts on this interaction.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers regarding Tino Franco ahead.]

Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Tino’s parents grilled Rachel during ‘The Bachelorette’ hometowns

During The Bachelorette 2022 hometowns, Rachel received a less than warm welcome from Tino’s parents. In particular, Tino’s dad Joe was extremely skeptical. “I just have a hard time believing that what you can do on a whirlwind fairytale trip is really gonna prepare you for marriage,” Joe told Tino. “And I just want to make sure your head is in the right place.”

Rachel got the sense that Tino’s mom Sandi was also skeptical while speaking with her. “She grilled my ass,” Rachel told the cameras. Her conversation with Joe didn’t go any better. “I don’t know how I made it out of that house alive,” she added to the cameras at the end of the night. “I almost cried.”