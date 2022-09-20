Categories
Life Style

‘The Bachelorette’: Relationship Therapist Says Tino’s Parents Were ‘Hostile’ Toward Rachel


Tino is Rachel’s only remaining contestant on The Bachelorette, but that doesn’t mean a happy ending is a sure thing. Teasers for the season finale show drama emerging between Rachel and Tino. Additionally, Rachel received a less than warm welcome while meeting Tino’s parents during hometowns. A relationship therapist recently shared her thoughts on this interaction.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers regarding Tino Franco ahead.]

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.