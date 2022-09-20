The best Owen Gun loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

Despite all of the excitement surrounding Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, the original Warzone is still kicking along in Season 5. The meta in Season 5 has adapted over time, but the majority of the top weapons from the beginning of the season have remained in place. This includes the likes of the UGM-8, Armaguerra-43, and the Vanguard PPSh-41. However, there are still a wide variety of other guns for players to choose from and remain competitive. One such gun that has certainly seen a fall from grace is the Owen Gun, which still has a prolific loadout in Warzone.

The Owen Gun currently has just above a 0.2% pick rate in Warzone, which is abysmal for a Vanguard submachine gun. Many players simply never went back to the Owen Gun after it suffered a series of nerfs following its dominance in Seasons 2 and 3. Though the Owen Gun might not be what it used to be in terms of effectiveness, the SMG’s top set of attachments hasn’t changed much in Season 5.

To see the full loadout for the Owen Gun in Warzone Season 5, keep reading below.

Best Owen Gun loadout in Warzone

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Gawain 188mm Shrouded

: Gawain 188mm Shrouded Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Removed Stock

: Removed Stock Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Mags

: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Mags Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Perk : Acrobatic

: Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

Players will notice the Owen Gun’s mobility, damage range, recoil control, and fire rate are the main stats increased with this loadout. An increase in fire rate is arguably the most important, as players will want to increase that stat on the SMG as much as possible. The rest of the attachments are all standard that will give players the best chance to succeed with the Owen Gun in Season 5. While there are still better SMGs out there, why not give a non-meta a chance before Warzone 2 arrives in November?