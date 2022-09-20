The Midnight Club Trailer: Netflix Series Scares Up Ghosts

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for “The Midnight Club” series, and death abounds in the next show from “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan.

The show is based on the beloved Christopher Pike novel of the same name and takes place at a hospice with a mysterious history, where the eight members of the Midnight Club (all of whom are terminally ill) meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond.

Mike Flanagan executive produces and directs the show alongside Trevor Macy through their Intrepid Pictures and Leah Fong. Flanagan and Fong are the show’s creators, while Pike serves as an executive producer.

The first season spans 10 one-hour episodes and stars Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, with Zach Gilford and Heather Langenkamp.

This is the latest horror-tinged Netflix series from Flanagan, who also directed the Warner Bros. “Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep” and the Stephen King adaptation “Gerald’s Game.” While Flanagan directed all of “Hill House” and “Midnight Mass,” he is not the sole director on “The Midnight Club.”

Check out “The Midnight Club” trailer in the video above. The series premieres on Netflix on Oct. 7, just in time for Spooky Season.