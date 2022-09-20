TV Licence fee used to be just £10 50 years ago

The licence fee has become a widely accepted necessity for those who want to watch TV on a day-to-day basis. The law states individuals need to be covered to watch or record programmes as they are being shown on TV.

This is regardless of the channel a person is using, although the fee goes towards funding the BBC.

Currently, the TV Licence costs £159 a year – but how much did it cost in the past, and is the current price fair?

Research by Ocean Finance has analysed the changing picture of the TV licence and how much it will set Britons back.

The group stated the cost of a colour TV licence started at £10 per year back in January 1968.

READ MORE: Energy bills – switches could save you £375 this winter