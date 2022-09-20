UK broadband warning! Check your bill now or face surprise price rise

If you haven’t checked your broadband bill in a while then it’s a good idea to make sure you’ve not been hit by an unwelcome price rise. When most people sign up for access to the internet they are often tempted by providers, such as BT, Virgin and Sky, offering cut-priced deals that make accessing the web a lot more affordable.

However, when these bargains come to an end, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) will then charge a standard rate which can be vastly more expensive. Anyone not noticing the change will be hit by that inflated fee until they sign a new deal or switch to a different supplier.

To highlight exactly how much more you could end up paying let’s take a look at my bill which has just been hit by a hike. When I signed up to my ISP back in March 2021 I managed to secure a deal that beamed speedy 200Mbps broadband into my living room for £45.75 per month.

That 18-month contract has just ended and despite getting the same 200Mbps service my bill has shot up by a whopping £15 to £60.75 per month – that’s a rise of £180 a year.

ISPs should now warn you that your deal is ending either via email or letter but it can be easy to miss or simply ignore these notifications. It’s a good idea to check when your deal is up as this gives you time to shop around and switch before the hike hits your monthly bill.