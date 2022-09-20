Categories
What to know about travel as Hurricane Fiona hits the Atlantic


An unusually quiet Atlantic hurricane season turned on its head this weekend as Hurricane Fiona slammed Puerto Rico with damaging winds and nearly 30 inches of rain in some locations.

Multiple deaths have been reported and emergency responders have rescued around 1,000 people. Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the damage to urban areas was “catastrophic,” and rain is expected to continue there until Tuesday evening. The storm lingered over the Dominican Republic Monday and is expected to take aim at Turks and Caicos.



