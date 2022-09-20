You Could Literally Get Away With Murder in This Wilderness Area | The Inertia

In one of the strangest legal anomalies ever, there’s a 50-square-mile parcel of Yellowstone National Park that’s federally lawless. Tucked away in extreme eastern Idaho along the Montana border, federal jurisdiction does not apply there.
According to Georgetown Law Journal article “The Perfect Crime,” one can commit felonies “with impunity” in the narrow tract. That’s because a poorly-written law and a clear but overlooked constitutional provision created a singular situation there that some lawmakers called a loophole.
