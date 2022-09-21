2 people left homeless, pets dead, after Salem mobile home fire

Two people were left homeless Wednesday evening following a trailer fire that killed two of their pets.

Neither of the homeowners were injured when a mobile home caught fire early Wednesday evening on the 100 block of Bennett Drive in Salem, fire officials said.

Crews were called the scene around 5 p.m. and arrived to find the mobile home and a small addition at the back in flames, Forbes Road Assistant Chief Steve Rosatti said.

“It took us about 15 minutes to get it under control once we arrived,” Rosatti said. “The owner was checked out by EMS for smoke inhalation but refused a transport.”

The family’s two dogs escaped the fire, but two cats were killed.

Rosatti said the entire home was damaged heavily by the fire, and that the Red Cross was assisting the residents in finding shelter. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.