Adam Levine Said He “Crossed The Line” With Model Sumner Stroh After She Leaked Their Alleged DMS


This week, all hell broke loose after model Sumner Stroh revealed on TikTok that she had a yearlong affair with Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine.

“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” Sumner said. “At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in ‘the scene’ like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

She then green-screened the alleged DMs between the two:

In another now-infamous alleged DM, Sumner said after she stopped talking to Adam for months, he randomly asked if she’d be OK with him naming his future child after her:

“My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated,” Sumner said. “I wanted to handle this privately. I never wanted to come forward because obviously, I know the implications of doing what I do — making the money the way I do, being an Instagram model…I know the stereotypes.”

The entire situation — especially the baby name thing — became a huge scandal and meme online. There were a bunch of viral tweets:


after Adam Levine cheating on his wife let’s remember & normalize the fact that cheating was never about a woman’s lack of beauty, worth or anything for that matter but instead a man’s abundance of insecurities, unworthiness & desperation. don’t let men manipulate that reality


today I learned that Adam Levine is married to a VS model

then I learned that he cheated on her after 8 yrs of marriage while she’s pregnant w/ their 3rd child

and 3 secs after THAT I learned he wanted to name the child he’s expecting after his mistress

hold on I need a minute


Now, Adam has issued a statement on his Instagram story. “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote.

“I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” Adam said.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.”

“I will never make it again. I take full responsibility,” he said. “We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

You can read Adam’s full statement on his page here or below:





