B-A Historical Society announces fall programs

Genealogy and history can both be interesting, as can combining your family tree and local history. All of that and more will be part of the Bellwood-Antis Historical Society’s fall programs:
Sept. 26 — “How to Get Started in Genealogy” by Carol Adams of the Blair County Genealogy Society. Followed by an introduction of genealogy and history resources at the Bellwood Library and elsewhere in Northern Blair.
Oct. 24 — “Tales from Local Graveyards” by Bob Dollar of the Tyrone Area Historical Society followed by an introduction to using Find-a-Grave.
Nov. 22 — “Bellwood Bulletin: late 1800s – early 1900s, followed by using the Bellwood Bulletin & other newspapers to research genealogy and history.
All meetings are open to the public and the first one starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept 26, at the Bellwood-Antis Public Library, 526 Main St. For those who have already done family history research, there will be time to share some of your favorite discoveries and surprises.