Barbara Rose Shuler: Pac Rep celebrates 40th anniversary

As a kid, Stephen Moorer began his love affair with the performing arts in drama classes at Carmel’s storied Forest Theater. The future founder and executive director of Pacific Repertory Theatre developed deep artistic roots in this school that trained young people in theater disciplines with an emphasis on the classics for over 50 years. What he learned there ignited his passion for producing plays and shaped his dream of bringing professional-level theater to this community with its rich heritage of music, literature, theater, photography and the visual arts.

The theater company Moorer founded on a shoestring now celebrates its 40th anniversary as a thriving, multifaceted performing arts enterprise that owns Carmel’s Golden Bough Playhouse and manages the city’s Forest Theater complex. Overseeing the Forest Theater, with its enchanting outdoor setting among the pines, brings Moorer full circle from the years of learning his craft as a youngster at the site’s indoor theater.

For decades, PacRep has staged an annual season of classical and contemporary plays, musicals, family theater shows and music reviews. The organization’s Carmel Shakespeare Festival has presented most of the Bard of Avon’s plays on their stages at least once. Equity actors regularly join the company’s productions. For many summers, locals and visitors alike flocked to TheatreFest, their free outdoor extravaganza at Monterey’s Custom House Plaza.

Don Hilburn, chair of PacRep’s Advisory Council, says, “Stephen brings the highest quality drama that anyone could ever imagine to a small village. It’s a marvelous and blessed gift.” Hilburn first heard about the theater when friends from New York told him how professional and entertaining PacRep’s productions are. “We got involved right away,” he says.

Hilburn, a CPA with experience as a forensic accountant, says, “Stephen is so honest and involved, he knows where every penny goes for the benefit of that theater. The outside auditors are terribly impressed with and appreciative of him. I’ve often said Stephen could have left Carmel and gone to New York or Hollywood and would have been a much wealthier man today.”

But mighty are the muses of this region. They know their own. And they have a way of inspiring artists and patrons alike to keep the wellsprings of creativity alive and flourishing. Moorer founded his theater right here where the artform captured his heart and imagination.

In a big boost to PacRep’s post-COVID capital campaign to raise additional funds for their Golden Bough Playhouse renovation, Moorer says they just received a generous gift of $1 million from Darnell Whitt, who serves on the Advisory Council. Half of these funds will go to their School of Dramatic Arts (SoDA), which continues the important legacy of theater training for young people in Carmel.

“We are going to name SoDA after Darnell and his partner Peppy Garner,” Moorer says. “Darnell and Peppy are big proponents of arts education and the kind of people art students become. It will be known as the Peppy Garner and Darnell Whitt School of Dramatic Arts.”

About his donation, Whitt says, “Stephen has devoted 40 years of his life to making a major contribution to our community with PacRep. He is the most efficient and inspirational leader of nonprofits in our area. That’s what inspired me to liquidate an asset for this gift.”

Moorer says the other half million will go to building a large storage facility at their newly acquired Corral de Tierra property. This solves a major problem for PacRep and lays a foundation for its future growth and stability.

“We have 20,000 feet of costumes, sets and props from our productions,” Moorer says. “Holding on to these allows us to produce shows quickly, efficiently and in a way that makes sense financially. We have made an art form of renewing, reusing, and recycling as a way of accomplishing this.”

The stored materials not only keep production costs low but also provide a resource for every high school and many nonprofits in the county who borrow from PacRep gratis as part of its mission as a regional theater. Losing their free storage recently at Fort Ord turned into a nightmare. With the help of board member and benefactor Carol Hall, the theater was able to close on a 10-acre parcel in Corral de Tierra with an affordable mortgage. In addition to the new storage facility, Moorer says the new setting opens up possibilities for visiting-actor housing and events that can take advantage of the location’s lovely natural environment.

During the first phase of the Golden Bough’s renovation, Whitt and his mother gave PacRep $250,000 for the fabulous rotating stage that significantly upgraded and streamlined their productions.

Though the pandemic stalled PacRep’s renovation of the Golden Bough Playhouse, Moorer says the organization is financially healthy, and the staff remained on salary thanks to government grants and other funding sources. The only financial downside now is the challenge of doubling the needed funds to complete the Golden Bough project.

The cost of materials and labor doubled after the pandemic. “It went from $3 million to $6 million,” Moorer says. “There is just no easy way to say it. This, after coming within a couple hundred thousand of the original pre-pandemic goal. That’s the new reality.”

The company began producing shows at the outdoor Forest Theater as soon as COVID protocols permitted. Last summer, audiences enjoyed performances of “Shrek, the Musical” and Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.” The phenomenally successful “Mary Poppins” just finished its summer run with ticket sales to over 9,000 patrons.

“The numbers are in,” he says. “It’s the top-grossing show in PacRep’s 40-year history!” Next month, they present “School for Lies,” a new comedy by David Ives, an adaptation of Moliere’s farce, “The Misanthrope,” directed by Kenneth Kelleher.

Moorer and staff lent their expertise last week to another spectacular event at the outdoor theater, the Monterey Symphony’s Love Letter to Carmel pops concert, smartly staged on the Mary Poppins set. It was a perfect Carmel moment. Even Clint Eastwood attended. The Symphony concert joins a half dozen programs in the Forest Theater roster this season under PacRep’s management. “We have a couple of special events in October, including a tribute to Olympia Dukakis. We are also sponsoring a celebration of the Beatles.”

For the first time, PacRep will offer a holiday show on December afternoons at the Forest Theater with a new production of “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” “Sometimes our Decembers are warmer than our Julys,” he says.

Bertie Bialek Elliott, a widely admired generous benefactor, has made substantial donations recently to the Carmel Bach Festival, the Monterey Symphony and PacRep’s capital campaign. She thinks we are entering an exciting time for our arts organizations.

Elliott remembers Moorer at Carmel High School where he displayed his theater prowess in a production of “Wait Until Dark,” in which one of her daughters participated. “I have watched how Stephen has built this wonderful organization from the ground up. And he’s made all these connections with the community and knows how important relationships are. It’s incredible what he’s built with the loyal group of people around him. I admire him greatly.”

Moorer emphasizes that PacRep’s success is inextricably connected to the staff, the talented core of hardworking individuals who Elliott calls the loyal group. Founding staff members Julie Hughett, John Rousseau, Dan Gotch and Moorer made a dream team of multi-talented artists with excellent administrative abilities. They complemented each other’s skills in stage production, finance and audience development.

Rousseau, the most theatrically gifted member of the quartet, excelled as an actor, director, writer, theater tech expert and visionary. His death 10 years ago was a big loss for the organization. Gotch continues as PacRep’s dramaturg and literary manager, but no longer directs shows. PacRep’s business manager Hughett is also a superb actress, an audience favorite.

Newer members of the staff include Kenneth Kelleher, the company’s resident director, technical director Patrick McEvoy and marketing and development specialists John Newkirk and Kathi Kammerdiener.

PacRep’s next production, “School for Lies,” opens at the Forest Theater Oct.1 for a three-week run. For more information call 831-622-0100 or visit www.pacrep.org.