Beer spills onto I-75 SB in Hernando County after crash involving 5 semis

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — All lanes of I-75 southbound have reopened in Hernando County after they were closed following a crash that involved five semis, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Only minor injuries have been reported, according to FHP.

According to FHP, around 6 a.m. two semis were traveling on the interstate when one crashed into the back of the other while changing lanes. The first semi came to a final rest on the outside shoulder and the second came to a rest in the outside lane.

Another semi stopped behind the second semi when the driver saw no lights visible on either of the other vehicles. The third semi was not involved in the crash or hit by any other vehicles.

Troopers said a fourth semi stopped behind the third in a similar fashion, and a pickup up then followed suit.

A fifth semi failed to stop and crashed into the pickup, FHP said, which propelled the pickup to the shoulder, where it collided with the first semi involved in the initial crash.

The fifth semi, which was carrying Coors Light, continued forward and crash into the fourth semi, which was transporting concrete. The loads of both semis spilled on the interstate.

Pictures shared by FHP troopers show the interstate covered in boxes and loose cans of beer following the crash.