Biden calls on U.N. to stand with Ukraine and unite against Russian aggression

Elizabeth Truss, Foreign Minister of Great Britain, sits in a bilateral discussion with her Japanese counterpart during the summit of foreign ministers of the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers at the Schlossgut Weissenhaus. The G7 countries of Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan are joined by the foreign minister of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden met with U.K. Prime Minster Liz Truss on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. The two leaders were originally slated to meet last week in London at No. 10 Downing Street.

Biden began the bilateral meeting by offering his condolences for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Truss thanked Biden and first lady Jill Biden for attending the state funeral for the late monarch.

She also thanked Biden for his leadership as a “steadfast ally.” Truss said that she enjoyed working with his Secretary of State Antony Blinken in her previous role as U.K. foreign minister.

Truss, ascended to the prime minster role earlier this month, following Boris Johnson’s resignation.

The president did not respond to questions from reporters.

