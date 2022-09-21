Books ‘N Brew To Cap Off Bucks County Bookfest In Doylestown





DOYLESTOWN, PA — The Bucks County Book Festival will cap off this year’s event by hosting a free Books ‘N Brew event at three downtown Doylestown pubs from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

“It’s like listening to your favorite band, but this time the artists are published authors who will entertain you with the inside scoop about their books, life, and writing journey, said organizers. Participants will meet 12 diverse authors covering genres from psychological thriller, to sports, cocktails, genealogy, history, music, mystery, biography, women’s literature, and a hot self-help book. Grab at seat early and stay put as all 12 authors read in rotating sets with breaks in between for beverage refreshers and book purchases.

The three participating pubs are The Hattery at 18 W. State Street, Hops/Scotch Cocktail Bar at 22 S. Main Street, and The Garden Bar at Puck at 1 Printers Aly (rain location at The Doylestown Bookshop at 16 S. Main Street). Pick one location and settle in as Bookfest brings the authors and the pop-up bookshop to each venue. Featured books from all 12 authors will be available for purchase and bookseller partner, The Doylestown and Lahaska Bookshop, will donate a portion of every book purchase to the Bucks County Book Festival.

“What goes better with delicious appetizers and a few drinks than great literature?” asks founder, Ellen R. Green. The 5th annual BucksBookFest features both locally and nationally known authors and best sellers. Sneak-peak author interviews are shared on our Facebook page and author bios and book blurbs can be found on our website at BucksBookFest.org. The Bucks County Book Festival celebrates literacy, sparks imagination, and inspires people of all ages by connecting authors and readers. Our goal is to instill a passion for reading and writing, to benefit our neighbors, to have fun, and to attract visitors to Bucks County. BucksBookFest achieves these goals through grants from Visit Bucks County,