Call of Duty League Upcoming Season Will Kick Off In Early December

The Call of Duty League, which is the game’s official eSports tournament, will kick off on December 2nd, 2022. Furthermore, Activision has confirmed stadium locations for various Majors across the season and provided some intel on COD Mobile, Challengers tournaments and much more. Interested fans can get their hands on Call of Duty Modern Warfare II from October 28th, 2022 on multiple platforms.

In Major I, teams will head to Raleigh, North Carolina. Additionally, Major II will take place in Boston while Major III and Major IV will be hosted by Optic in Texas and the Subliners in New York. The team have left the hosts of Major V as a surprise at this stage. Besides that, fans can look forward to a Challengers Tournament on LAN as well as the COD Mobile Finals.

In the upcoming season, the competition is fierce as twelve teams vie for the Championship. Fans are looking forward to a resurgence for Atlanta Faze and Optic Texas and whether the Los Angeles Thieves can continue their reign as the leaders. The Call of Duty League looks great!

eSports has grown significantly over the past few years. Fans have been packing stadiums and breaking viewing records for various titles and tournaments such as Valorant, CounterStrike, League of Legends and Fortnite. The growth of eSports is great for gaming and Call of Duty’s rise will continue.

