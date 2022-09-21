Cardinal netters declaw Wildcats in tennis, 5-2

SLEEPY EYE — The Fairmont Cardinal girls tennis lineup continued to pile up the road victories by netting a 5-2 nonconference decision over the River Valley Wildcats on Tuesday in Sleepy Eye.

Fairmont swept the doubles bracket in straight sets over River Valley, which is a co-operative program between Sleepy Eye Public and Springfield.

Fairmont’s Hope Klanderud and Anika Haugen teamed up at first doubles to coast to a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over the Wildcats’ Kiera Lafferty and Anna Rossbach.

Johanna Petschke and Paige Linse then combined their hard-hitting court skills to deliver a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to River Valley’s Gabby Anderson and Jillian Mays at the No. 2 position in the doubles division.

Lilly Laven and Solveig Senf put the finishing touches on the Cardinals’ sweep of the bracket by serving a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Chloe Okerman and Emma Contreras-Ramirez at the third doubles spot.

Abi Peyman and Emelia Klanderud generated Fairmont’s team tallies from the singles bracket. Abi Peyman outdueled Taylor Berkner at the No. 1 spot in the lineup, 2-6, 6-4, (11-9).

Fairmont’s Emelia Klanderud fended off River Valley opponent Erika Wells at the No. 4 position in the division, 6-4 and 6-2.

Brissa Hernandez collected one of the Wildcats’ team tallies by downing Brynn Gustafson at second singles, 6-2, 6-3, while Courtlyn Runck shut out Elly Stegge at third singles, 6-0, 6-0.

Fairmont (11-6) travels to St. Peter on Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. Big South Conference dual meet.