‘Carlos Alcaraz loves tennis too much to…’, says top coach

In an interview with MARCA, Nicolás Almagro commented on Carlos Alcaraz’s victory in New York. He said: “Alcaraz has the characteristics of all great players. He has the hunger and determination of Rafael Nadal, the ability to cover the court of Novak Djokovic and the talent of Roger Federer.

From my point of view, what makes the difference is the calm with which he faces different situations. It is not easy to manage so much pressure at that age. He won his first US Open at just 19 years old, it’s a stratospheric result.

He has shown everyone that he is predestined, that he is working to become one of the best in history. His career promises to give indescribable emotions “Justine Henin also paid tribute to the Spaniard:” Everyone expected him to lift the trophy after beating Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

Casper Ruud played a great tournament, but in the end he won the best.” Alcaraz is literally over the moon after his triumph at the US Open, which made him the youngest number 1 in the history of men’s tennis. The 19-year-old Spaniard exploded in 2022, winning two Masters 1000s in Miami and Madrid and two ATP 500s in Rio and Barcelona before winning in New York.

Battles against Marin Cilic, Jannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe did not undermine the physical stamina of Carlos, who completed the job against Casper Ruud in the final. He said: “I never thought I would achieve these results at 19 years old, everything has happened so fast.

I have dreamed of all this since I was a child. To be able to lift this trophy gives me a wonderful feeling.”

Carlitos has already won a Grand Slam

A few days after Carlos Alcaraz’s coronation at the US Open, making him the youngest world number 1 in history, Eurosport met the very first coach of the phenomenon, named Kiko Navarro.

The latter remembered his first meeting with Carlito, before discussing the future with serenity. “Even if he goes two years without winning a single Grand Slam, I don’t think it will affect him. I know him well and he loves tennis too much to let himself go and get distracted.

He will always have goals, he will not run out. But I’m a little dizzy thinking about the next two years. He will have to get used to this level of media attention, it all happened so suddenly,” said the Spanish coach.