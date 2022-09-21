The « AlphaVerse » metaverse has opened on September 20th, 2022

First access to the central part (« Hub ») of AlphaVerse for first player from the community

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (« CBI », Euronext Growth Paris: FR00140062P9 – ALCBI) announces that the AlphaVerse Hub opened on September 20, 2022, for about one hundred initial users from the community.

During this test phase lasting about 7 days, users get to know the whole hub and the first arenas dedicated to video games, music and digital arts. They can become familiar with the main features of AlphaVerse: creating accounts and avatars, downloading and streaming videos, creating community houses, using community tools (chat, forum), etc.

This first test phase will allow to collect feedback from users and to integrate improvements and adapt the development of AlphaVerse. Several successive test phases will take place this fall 2022. Sales of NFTs in the AlphaVerse will also start during this period.

For more information: www.alphaverse.com

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world, or metaverse. CBI shares are listed on the E2 compartment (Public offer) of the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io.

