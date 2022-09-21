Christian Pulisic lifts the lid on broken relationship with Thomas Tuchel

Christian Pulisic might only be 24 years old, but that hasn’t stopped him releasing an autobiography. In said book, the US international reveals the details of his difficult relationship with former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel.

It was an open secret that Pulisic and Tuchel didn’t see eye to eye and these latest revelations have confirmed what everyone suspected.

With the change of coach at Chelsea, the timing of the release isn’t as controversial as it could have been a few weeks ago. No doubt Pulisic is a much happier player since the arrival of Graham Potter.

The new coach represents a new opportunity and a possible fresh start for the former Borussia Dortmund player. He will certainly hope things go better than with Tuchel, who he claims promised him something which later never happened.

Where did it go wrong?

Everything happened in the 2020/21 season after a Champions League game against Real Madrid in which Pulisic played very well.

“What happened before that game was hugely disappointing for me. l’d had a really good first leg performance and our following match was against Fulham in the league,” explains Pulisic in ‘Christian Pulisic: My Journey So Far’.

“Tuchel told me that he was resting me for the second leg and as a result I didn’t play a single minute in the Fulham game. Then on match day of the second semi, Tuchel tells me he’s changed his mind and he’s going with Kai [Havertz].

“I honestly was dumbfounded and very disappointed. I thought that I’d earned a start and, most importantly, he had assured me previously I was going to start. So by the time he brought me on with about 25 minutes left, I was just so wound up.”

Right now, though, Pulisic is focused on the US national team, who have two friendlies coming up. First, they will measure themselves against Japan on Friday in Germany, then on Tuesday they will play Saudi Arabia in Spain.