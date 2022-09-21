Categories
Coldwater Golf takes JV Jamboree; Coldwater tennis nipped by Harper Creek


The Coldwater Cardinal Golf team celebrated Purple Week with a win at their JV Jamboree

COLDWATER — The Coldwater JV Lady Cardinal Golf team hosted five teams at a JV Jamboree on Wednesday for Purple Week, coming away with a victory after shooting a team score of 206.The team from Lakeview took second place with a 219, followed by Marshall in third place who just edged out Harper Creek who finished in fourth.Coldwater was led on the day by Karis Tom who fired off a solid round of 47, with Hailey Price close behind after carding a 48.Also adding to the Coldwater effort was Violet Cunkle with a 54, Lily Roscoe with a 57, Kim Wulle with a 58, Caley Stout with a 64, Claire Hawver with a 65, Josephine Neumann with a 66, and Drew Sharpley with a 67 to round out the Cardinal scoring.



