Cole Hauser reveals the mechanics of Rip and Beth’s ‘Yellowstone’ love story

Cole Hauser is Yellowstone’s Rip Wheeler, everyone’s favorite ranch hand and love interest of Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton. The powerhouse character is the apple of everyone’s eye, the spine-tingling tremble in the fear of evil, and the glue that holds the Dutton family together.

Hauser is also no stranger to the lifestyle of a cowboy, one he plays with grit and determination on Yellowstone. Growing up, Hauser notes that he learned to ride horses as soon as he could walk, and in a recent chat with Cigar and Spirits, he talked about everything from life on the farm to love at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton have something special, something so indescribable that it’s become the dream for fans worldwide. Everyone wants a Rip to their Beth, someone who makes them feel safe. More importantly, they want to find the person that pulls them out of the depths of their struggle, not allowing them to get lost in it.

That very idea is why Hauser says the love story between Rip and Beth works. He challenges her but doesn’t do it in a way that allows them space to argue.

“There’s obviously a huge history between the two of them. Rip and Beth have known each other since he was an orphan child at the age of 12. Every person has that soulmate, that person who’s kind of the yin to their yang. The way I’ve tried to portray Rip with her is he’s not interested in butting heads. He has a way of breaking down her seriousness or anger or emotion with either kindness or love. Those are the things that make them special.”

That’s right, where some might allow their pride to drive conversations and dive head first into arguments; Rip simply steps outside of them, allowing Beth the realization that he doesn’t want to spend their time together in anger.

The interviewer notes that if Rip and Beth ever really went head to head, it could get intense — to say the least.

“Yes. For example, when she gets pissed off, I start laughing at her. [laughs] It’s like, “Okay, honey.”

Of course, they also brought up the moment when Beth treated Rip like someone she barely tolerated, not someone she loved. So how did he handle it? He did the unexpected and walked away.

“Yes. I’m like, “I don’t need your shit. See you later.”

But Rip never stays gone for too long, not wanting Beth to think he’d give up on her. Not that he ever could. They’re the ocean and the shore, thirsty roots soaking in a cold rain; they’re healing and safe, comfortable and comforted. Where Rip moves, Beth flows.

The kind of relationship they have is full of hope and magic as it simultaneously wades through troubles and strife. It’s not perfect, and that’s the appeal. It’s a fairytale that’s been made tangible, a romance that shows sometimes you have to fight for it — and that’s okay.

You can see their beautiful love story unfold in the first four seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock, and where love stories are concerned, this is one you won’t want to miss.