Community news briefs — Sept. 21, 2022 | Sequim Gazette

Learn all about genealogy at free class

The Clallam County Genealogical Society is offering “I Know Nothing About Genealogy,” a class for beginners, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in the society’s research center, 403 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles.

There is no charge for the class and all are invited to come.

Attendees will learn ways to find the records about their ancestors were and where they came from.

For more information or to register for the class, call the society at 360-417-5000 between 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, or noon-4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Audubon meeting set for Sept. 21

The Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society hosts a community meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road.

Because of a late notification that the planned speaker would be unable to present, organizers are going to offer a three-part program on projects that society leaders and River Center team members have been working on for several years.

There will be ample time for questions and provide opportunities for attendees to join one (or more) of the volunteer projects.

Presenters include: Jenna Ziogas, River Center Education Manager, who will present an illustrated preview of the environmental education exhibits to be installed this fall in the center’s remodeled exhibit space; Dee Renee Ericks, OPAS project leader of a program to reduce and eliminate bird strikes on the large glass windows on the Peninsula College campus in Port Angeles, and Ken Wiersema, who will present a short program that details results of the 2022 breeding season and new information on the migration patterns of the western subspecies of Purple Martins.

Shipley Center sets annual open house

Learn about what the Shipley Center has to offer for area senior citizens and others (ages 50 and up) at the organization’s 12th-annual open house set for 1-3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at 921 E. Hammond St.

Drop in and explore the venue or take a guided tour, get an update on the organization’s new Health & Wellness Annex project to be built across the street, and learn more about local senior services.

A special program is set for 2 p.m. with local leaders invited to attend.

For more information, call 360-683-6806.

Rally in the Alley set for Oct. 1

The City of Sequim, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County and Olympic Disposal, hosts the next Rally in the Alley from 9:30-11:30 a.m. — or until dumpsters are full — on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Dumpsters will be located at Carrie Blake Community Park (202 N. Bake Ave.) near the pickleball courts, and the City of Sequim shop at South Second Avenue and West Hemlock Street.

Volunteers will be on site to assist city residents with discarding unwanted items at no cost to the residents. No tires, appliances, liquid paint, gas, fuel or oil will be accepted.

All participants will be required to follow Clallam County Health Department safety mandates.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Carrie Blake Community Park location at 9 a.m. for assignments.

For more information, contact Colleen Robinson, Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County Executive Director, at 360-775-3742 or colleen@habitatclallam.org.

PC’s Fall Spectacular is Oct. 1

Peninsula College promises something for everyone at the Fall Spectacular set for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

The inaugural community festival features hot air balloon baskets of fun for all ages, with family-friendly attractions, food, drink, live music and hands-on activities. Attendees may enter to win event swag, and a new laptop will be given away each hour beginning at noon.

All activities, except food and drink purchases, are free and open to the public.

Read more about the event in the Sequim Gazette’s Sept. 28 edition.

Local office open to help disabled veterans

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) office in the Worksource building, 810 W. Brackett Road, is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Wednesday to serve veterans who are needing help with claims or other information.

Services are free and veterans do not have to be members of DAV to receive assistance.

The office is by walk-in; no appointment is necessary. Masks are required upon entrance.

For more information, call 360-775-6482.