Diablo 4 daily events spark live service concerns for the Blizzard RPG

A Diablo 4 closed beta announced for November says it will focus on the endgame experience as developer Blizzard aims to hone its next title to go toe-to-toe with the best RPG games on PC. However, fans are taking exception to a certain event type, saying they fear the introduction of ‘daily quests’ and more timed live-service elements that make the game feel too much like a chore – despite the long tail of past entries as proven by the successful recent launch of Diablo 3 season 27.

In a post titled, “Please keep ‘Dailies’ the hell away from Diablo 4,” user Ulmaguest lays out their concerns – many of which have since been echoed by other members of the subreddit responding in the comments. In particular, they are taking exception to an event described in the Diablo 4 endgame beta preview post called Whispers of the Dead. Blizzard says that players can earn Grim Favors by completing tasks associated with these Whispers, and adds that “The types of Whispers a player sees on their map rotate frequently, with new ones becoming available throughout the day for you to track.”

Players express their concerns that this sounds like it could introduce a daily aspect to the endgame grind, where you might be encouraged to log in every day to make sure that you don’t miss out on getting enough Grim Favors to turn in at the Tree of Whispers “for a bevy of loot and experience.” Ulmaguest says that they find the idea of logging in every day out of a sense of obligation “sounds tedious and lame, like a chore; like work, right?”

Another user, Jcorb, adds that their main issue with daily content is that “it feels like the moment you complete that content, then everything beyond that ‘daily’ content is comparatively less valuable,” meaning they feel compelled to play less each day and just wait for their additional rewards the next day. They say that “one of the things I feel like Diablo 3 really gets right is that you can play as much as you want, or as little as you want, and you truly get out of it what you put into it.”

This sentiment is echoed by several other commentators, many of whom say they feel the problem has become an issue across the game industry. “Only for D4?” asks BionicButtermilk, “I wish all dailies would be removed from ALL VIDEO GAMES! I’m sick of them.” However, some people in the thread note that there is no indication from the event’s description that any of the content will be time-limited or missable; merely that it rotates on a regular basis over the course of a given day.

Until we have more information on the Diablo 4 release date, we’ll just have to wait for additional news from Blizzard as it comes. Be sure that we’ll keep you informed on all the comings and goings around the fantasy game, such as details on Diablo 4 microtransactions and all the Diablo 4 classes you can play when the game releases. In the meantime, Diablo 2: Resurrected season 2 is adding new Sunder Charms and Terror Zones to the classic game.