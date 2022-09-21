Dog found tied outside humane society with handwritten note highlights strain on animal care system





A dog was found tied to a pole outside the Greenville Humane Society with a handwritten note saying she had an illness and the owner could no longer take care of her. The humane society posted a picture of the dog and the note on its Facebook page, saying they were not surprised. Greenville Humane Society CEO Rachel Delport said they looked at security cameras and it appears Remy was left overnight Saturday into Sunday. She said her staff found Remy early Sunday morning. The post said even though animal abandonment is against the law, it’s been happening more and more frequently, causing strain on shelters everywhere. “Superficially, we can see that she’s kind of got some skin issues, and I think that’s kind of just due to a poor diet,” Delport said.The staff said it brought the dog, Remy, inside, gave her food and did an evaluation. Delport said Remy is a 4-year-old “staffy” mix.”Unfortunately, it was determined that Remy is suffering from a grade six heart murmur, which is the most severe and can often be felt through the chest wall,” the Facebook post said. “This serious condition will require an echocardiogram, at minimum. Depending on what is found during the procedure, Remy may require surgery or a lifelong medication regimen.” The staff said unique cases like this rely on donations from the humane society’s Hope Fund. “It’s very expensive,” Delport said. “It’s one of those things you don’t see very often, but with hers being a grade 6, it’s the highest grade you see.” The problem is the Hope Fund is in the negative, the humane society says. “We’ve had more sick and injured animals in our care recently than we have the funds for,” the Facebook post said. “We know shelters everywhere are in the same predicament.” The humane society is now asking for help. The post said Remy is just one of 95 sick or injured animals in its Healing Place. “We won’t give up on them, and we hope you won’t either,” the Facebook post said. Donations to the Hope Fund can be made at https://www.greenvillehumane.com/donate and by designating ‘The Hope Fund’ as the donation type. Delport says they’ve had 15 animals abandoned outside the humane society in the last two weeks.She says animal abandonment has been a major problem for shelter everywhere recently.“We never want to see an animal abandoned, but if you’re trying in to seek help, please give us a call,” Delport said. “See how we can help, and do things the right way Delport says Remy is immediately available to be fostered, but it will be a few months before she’s able to be adopted. She says Remy will get an echocardiogram in October.IF you’re interested in fostering, adopting or if you’re looking for resources, you can call the Greenville Humane Society at 864-242-3626.

Delport says Remy is immediately available to be fostered, but it will be a few months before she's able to be adopted. She says Remy will get an echocardiogram in October. IF you're interested in fostering, adopting or if you're looking for resources, you can call the Greenville Humane Society at 864-242-3626.