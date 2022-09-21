Dr Disrespect calls MW2 “uninspiring” and thinks Warzone 2 needs an Apex-like ranked mode to survive

Dr Disrespect has shared his thoughts on both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, feeling as if Call of Duty is heading down an “uninspiring” path.





With the Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation Open Beta and Call of Duty Next event, players finally got a taste of what’s next for Call of Duty. Fans were given gameplay and information on the new DMZ mode, multiplayer, and Warzone 2.0, including the brand-new map, Al Mazrah.

While many have been excited about the new Call of Duty games, others have been disappointed so far with the dev’s response to beta feedback, especially when it comes to the classic minimap and the new Perk system.

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect hasn’t been the most positive about the future of Call of Duty in the past, which seems to have impacted his relationship with Activision as the 2x Champion explained why he wasn’t invited to CoD Next.

Now, Dr Disrespect has shared his feelings on the Modern Warfare 2 beta and Warzone 2.0 reveal, as well as suggesting what the battle royale will need in order to survive.

During his September 20 stream, Dr Disrespect says “not a lot of people are saying it…but damn man I saw that Modern Warfare 2 event…jheez, I think Call of Duty is getting to the point where it’s just sort of, like what they’re doing is uninspiring.”

While the Doc does say that Call of Duty is a fun game, and arguably “the best” FPS game out there in terms of “the fluidity, the movement, the speed of it.” However, the streamer also says that he “didn’t really get excited at all” after seeing some gameplay of MW2.

In response to a comment in chat that said, “Apex feels night and day” compared to Call of Duty, the Doc said that it’s the “playing for a purpose” that sets them apart.

The streamer goes on to say that if Call of Duty had a similar ranked system, and the devs were able to “balance it out, balance the weapons out…eliminate as much RNG in the game and create a true ranked experience,” then Warzone 2.0 could compete.

The Doc wants to see the “biggest next level,” when it comes to new Call of Duty titles, describing the Warzone 2.0 reveal as “so uninspiring.” We’ll have to see what the 2x thinks of MW2 when it officially launches on October 28 and Warzone 2.0 on November 16.

Image Credits: Activision / Dr Disrespect