EA says Call of Duty Xbox exclusivity would be ‘a tremendous opportunity’ for Battlefield | VGC

Electronic Arts [1,041 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/electronic-arts/”>Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson [119 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/people/andrew-wilson/”>Andrew Wilson has said that Call of Duty potentially becoming exclusive to Xbox [5,725 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/xbox/”>Xbox platforms would present a “tremendous opportunity” for Battlefield.

Speaking during a Goldman Sachs event (first reported by journalist Stephen Totilo), Wilson said he sees the uncertainty over the rival franchise as a potential opportunity for its own first-person shooter.

“In a world where there may be questions over the future of Call of Duty and what platforms that might be on or might not be on, being platform agnostic and completely cross-platform with Battlefield, I think is a tremendous opportunity,” he said, referencing the ongoing war of words between Xbox Game Studios (Microsoft) [2,207 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/microsoft/”>Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment [2,524 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/sony/”>Sony over the future of the gaming mega-property.

Campaign Early Access – Backstabbed | Modern Warfare II

Questions over the future of the Call of Duty franchise have been raised as Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard [1,078 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/activision-blizzard/”>Activision Blizzard, which would see the platform holder own the rights to the world’s biggest shooter, is scrutinised by regulators.

Despite assurances from Xbox leadership that the annual series, which is regularly the best-selling release of the year in the US, would remain on PlayStation [6,196 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/playstation/”>PlayStation, that hasn’t stopped regulators and senior Sony figures from expressing concern.

And the war of words is becoming increasingly public, with PlayStation boss Jim Ryan [329 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/people/jim-ryan/”>Jim Ryan telling the press recently that Microsoft’s offer in regards to the future of Call of Duty was “inadequate on many levels and failed to take account of the impact on our gamers.”

The current Call of Duty deal between Sony and Activision Blizzard is believed to cover this year’s Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Warzone 2 [40 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/call-of-duty/call-of-duty-warzone-2/”>Warzone 2, and a new game from Black Ops developer Treyarch, which may not arrive until 2024.

Microsoft’s deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is currently being scrutinised by regulators concerned about potential antitrust issues during a time of increasing consolidation in the gaming industry.

Earlier this month, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its inquiry into the merger may be expanded due to outstanding concerns, most notably the impact the deal could have on Sony‘s ability to compete.

Wilson is the latest EA figurehead to express their thoughts on the future of the Battlefield brand, after Vince Zampella [113 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/people/vince-zampella/”>Vince Zampella said that he thought that the troubled Battlefield 2042 “strayed too far from what Battlefield is” in a recent interview.