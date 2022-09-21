New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “European Defense Cloud Computing Market Overview” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320149/?utm_source=GNW

These initiatives are inevitable, particularly for European defense end-users and the NATO Alliance, amid imminent lessons from the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

Information dominance over an adversary is crucial for military effectiveness on the battlefield.

Several European defense cloud initiatives were executed without analyzing the data security implications or a whole approach to IT and operational Command & Control (C2) architecture.

They have been revised for enterprise cloud posture, from HQ to the edge (such as UAV), from intelligence sensor to mass data AI process, and from logistics inventory management to battlefield data-driven decision-making process.

European Armed forces and NATO Alliance members focus on upgrading their cloud capabilities based on leading local European CSPs.

There is some reluctance about adopting US cloud technologies due to data security issues.

Eventually, most European cloud projects (national or Pan-European) might be based upon American tech giants, such as AWS, Google, and Microsoft Azure.

Cloud competitive landscape will shape future market size and trends and affect the defense market, with growing regional demand to collaborate and integrate cloud nodes to advanced weapon systems and commanders on the battlefield.

It will force traditional defense OEMs to focus on incoming defense cloud technologies and adjust to this strategic trend.

This study maps the European Defense cloud segment trends, programs, and platforms in 5 leading countries and organizations in this industry, including NATO.

It uses secondary and primary research data and information from the Frost & Sullivan database.

A principal defense analyst conducted interviews with leading stakeholders in the market, and 20% of the study used primary research.

Future expectations covered within the report include specific cloud technology prioritization, such as AI applications, for an enhanced data-driven decision-making process.

In addition, the report highlights the main competitors in the market and discusses the expected developments till 2025.

Author: Avi Kalo

