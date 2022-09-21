Federer exit is bad—and good—for the business of tennis

Roger Federer has signed off, and injury-prone Rafael Nadal, too, seems to be riding into the sunset. With the two legends, unarguably the two biggest crowd-pullers in tennis, on their way out, it may be a crisis for men’s tennis in the near term, with sliding television ratings, thinning crowds at tournaments, and dwindling sponsor interest in the sport. But, as the world’s unrelenting focus on Federer and Nadal shifts, it’s also an opportunity to reform the men’s professional tour, helping new stars emerge at the grassroots and making it more rewarding for the lesser-known players.
