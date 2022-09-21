Florida hoops announces SEC TV schedule

Florida basketball announced its TV schedule for SEC games in the upcoming season on Wednesday morning.

The schedule features nine contests that will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU while the remaining nine matchups will appear on the SEC Network.

Florida is set to open its conference schedule at Auburn on Dec. 28 in a 7 p.m. ET tipoff on ESPN2. It’s an intriguing first SEC matchup to kick off Golden’s tenure as he’ll square off against his mentor, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, whom Golden praised during his introductory press conference at Florida in March.

“It was a great learning experience,” Golden said of working for Pearl. “I came to Auburn from Columbia, and so we were working with — it was a low major program with incredibly intelligent student-athletes. Not a lot of resources. Trying to navigate through different situations in the best way possible, and then move down with Bruce to Auburn. It was a completely different ball game. It was going from a low major situation to a high major, what I consider nearly professional athletics in regards to the way that it’s supported, the resources.”

The Gators are then scheduled to play their conference home opener on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. ET on either ESPN2 or ESPNU against a Texas A&M team that reached the NIT championship game last season but lost to a Xavier program that also knocked the Gators out of the postseason in the second round.

It’s Florida’s next matchup, however, that many of its fans will likely have circled on their calendars as it marks the team’s first of two matchups against Georgia, which will be led by former Gator head coach Mike White, who unexpectedly left the program after the conclusion of the 2021-22 regular season to assume the same position in Athens. This meeting is set to take place in Gainesville on Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Gators are then set to travel to LSU where they’ll face a new-look Tigers roster on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. This matchup will mark Florida transfer forward Alex Fudge’s first against his former team.

Two of Florida’s next four games are set to take place on the road as it will face Missouri at home on Jan. 14 at 3:30 in the afternoon on the SEC Network before traveling to Texas A&M on Jan. 18 and Mississippi State on Jan. 21. Those games are set to tip off at 7 and 8:30 at night, respectively, and both matchups will be televised on the SEC Network. The Gators then return home for a contest against South Carolina on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. and return to either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Florida will get a break in its conference schedule on Jan. 28 when it competes in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge with a road matchup at Kansas State.

Conference play then resumes on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. in Gainesville when the Gators take on Tennessee in front of a national audience on ESPN2 or ESPNU, a solid test before hitting the road on Feb. 4 to take on an always-challenging Kentucky team that still features 2021-22 National Player of the Year Award winner, big man Oscar Tshiebwe, a rebounding machine with a knack for scoring down low and fighting through contact. The Gators will face the Wildcats at 8:30 at night and fans can watch the game on ESPN.

Florida is then scheduled to travel to Tuscaloosa on Feb. 8 for a 9 p.m. ET game against Alabama before returning home to face Vanderbilt for the first time in a two-game series on Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m. Florida’s game against the Crimson Tide will appear on ESPN2 or ESPNU while its home matchup against the Commodores will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

A Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. Florida home game against Ole Miss on the SEC Network is set to follow the Gators’ contest against the Commodores with a Feb. 18 road matchup at Arkansas at 2 p.m. on tap after that with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN 2. The Razorbacks are again expected to be one of the nation’s best teams after they made several offseason acquisitions to bolster their already-strong roster.

Florida’s final stretch of regular-season games is comprised of its second matchup against Kentucky on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2, road games against Vanderbilt on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU and Georgia on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m on the SEC Network, and its season finale, a home game against LSU on March 4 at 6 p.m on the SEC Network.