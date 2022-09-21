Categories
UK

Frozen H&G cod prices rise on Norwegian auction; China, UK main export markets 


Ex-vessel prices for headed and gutted (H&G) and frozen cod are on the rise on the Norwegian auction with catching slow, according to data from Norges Rafisklag just added to Undercurrent News […]

Want to keep reading?

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.